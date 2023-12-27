Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of a Topeka man in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, a deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 3600 block of SW 21st St.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated during the investigation, the deputy learned that the vehicle, a white 2013 Buick Enclave, was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department. Illegal narcotics were also located.

As a result of the investigation, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of stolen property

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Parking/standing/or stopping in a prohibited area

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

