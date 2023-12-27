Slight savings begins, Kansas’ food sales tax drops to 2%

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the new year comes a reduction on grocery receipts for Kansas shoppers. The reduction of Kansas’ food sales begins Monday, Jan. 1. The drop from 4% to 2% is the second of the three-step reduction that will be at zero at the start of 2025, eliminating the state’s sales tax on food.

While a small decrease in the state’s sales tax on groceries will mean savings for shoppers, the long-term impact of inflation isn’t going away.

“I go to both Walmart and Dillons, and several months ago, I was averaging about $140 at both. Now, I’m looking at $160, $170,” said shopper Patrick Rickaby.

The impact is felt in other noticeable ways.

“I do know prices have escalated. Some items I’ve purchased are are a lot smaller,” shopper Scottie Welch said.

That leads many shoppers to look for ways to save.

“We try to be careful and sometimes use coupons, things like that,” shopper Kim Bowers said.

The small decrease from 4% to 2% in the state sales tax is part of the state’s planned reduction and elimination of the Kansas food sales tax rate.

“I believe any saving will help families, especially those with children, with small children in school, especially those and senior citizens, of course,” shopper Scottie Welch said.

The 2% sales tax is levied on food items, food ingredients and some prepared foods, notably those sold without utensils. The general sales tax, which is set at 6.5% statewide covers other items you purchase. Breaking down how much you pay in dollars and cents, consider a hypothetical situation in which you buy $100 worth of items, $50 worth of food and $50 of other merchandise. Before Jan. 1, the $50 of food taxed at 4% equated to $2 added to the $50 food cost. Starting Monday, that portion of the tax is $1 on the $50 worth of food, or 2%. The $50 worth of other merchandise is taxed separately at 6.5%, meaning the tax on the non-food item $50 is $3.25.

Another factor to consider, however, is that there are local sales taxes levied by counties or cities added to the state tax amount. For example, Sedgwick County has a 1% sales tax, which will remain, even when the state’s food sales tax is eliminated in 2025.

The $1 drop in the state tax for a $50 grocery bill isn’t much for shoppers, but the slight savings was enough for some to look forward to a new year.

“Anything to save us some money is great by me,” Rickaby said.

