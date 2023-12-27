Report: Kansas star tailback Devin Neal returning for senior season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - If Jayhawk football fans were worried about coach Lance Leipold peaking at an eight-win regular season, a pair of the team’s offensive stars are preparing for an even bigger 2024.

More than five weeks after quarterback Jalon Daniels said he would return to Lawrence, running back Devin Neal told Kansas coaches he would play his senior season for the Jayhawks, according to ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel.

Neal, who hails from Lawrence, has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each of the last two seasons. This season, the junior tailback has accounted for 16 touchdowns, 15 of those on the ground.

The Jayhawks take on UNLV on Tuesday evening in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

