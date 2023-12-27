Registration opens for Inaugural Warriros & Heroes Lunch in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration has opened for the Kansas Military and Veterans Affairs Council’s Inaugural Warriors & Heroes Lunch in 2024.

The Kansas Military and Veterans Affairs Council announced on Wednesday, Dec. 29, that it is set to host the Inaugural Warriors & Heroes Lunch on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Topeka Country Club, 2700 SW Buchanan St.

“The mission of the KMVA is to provide a unified voice to support and grow our state’s military institutions and to build stronger relationships between service members stationed in Kansas and our state’s business community,” said KMVA Executive Director Eric Stafford. “The council is excited to host its inaugural Warriors and Heroes Lunch to bring together Kansas business and military leaders.”

Stafford noted that the lunch is set to feature keynote speaker U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) Elected in 2010, Sen. Moran works to improve the quality of life for the nearly 200,000 veterans who live in Kansas as the lead Republican on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

KMVA indicated that Moran’s priority is to help veterans achieve success after services and to ensure they have the right care at the right time and with the provider they choose. He also serves as co-chair of the Senate Army Caucus.

Program officials said KMVA is an offshoot of the Kansas Chamber and is co-chaired by Jen Anders, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce; John Rolfe, Wichita Area Chamber of Commerce; and Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. Other advisory board members include:

Jason Bortz, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber

State Rep. Chris Croft (R-Overland Park)

Ryan Kriegshauser, Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, U.S. Navy Reserve

Rod Moyer, Kansas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Janet Nichols, Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office

Brett Pierson, Textron Aviation

State Sen. Jeff Pittman (D-Leavenworth)

State Rep. Pat Proctor (R-Leavenworth)

Bryan Woods, Spirit AeroSystems

Those interested in attendance should register HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.