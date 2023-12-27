Registration opens for Inaugural Warriros & Heroes Lunch in 2024

FILE
FILE(Contributed)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration has opened for the Kansas Military and Veterans Affairs Council’s Inaugural Warriors & Heroes Lunch in 2024.

The Kansas Military and Veterans Affairs Council announced on Wednesday, Dec. 29, that it is set to host the Inaugural Warriors & Heroes Lunch on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Topeka Country Club, 2700 SW Buchanan St.

“The mission of the KMVA is to provide a unified voice to support and grow our state’s military institutions and to build stronger relationships between service members stationed in Kansas and our state’s business community,” said KMVA Executive Director Eric Stafford. “The council is excited to host its inaugural Warriors and Heroes Lunch to bring together Kansas business and military leaders.”

Stafford noted that the lunch is set to feature keynote speaker U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) Elected in 2010, Sen. Moran works to improve the quality of life for the nearly 200,000 veterans who live in Kansas as the lead Republican on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

KMVA indicated that Moran’s priority is to help veterans achieve success after services and to ensure they have the right care at the right time and with the provider they choose. He also serves as co-chair of the Senate Army Caucus.

Program officials said KMVA is an offshoot of the Kansas Chamber and is co-chaired by Jen Anders, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce; John Rolfe, Wichita Area Chamber of Commerce; and Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. Other advisory board members include:

  • Jason Bortz, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center
  • Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber
  • State Rep. Chris Croft (R-Overland Park)
  • Ryan Kriegshauser, Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, U.S. Navy Reserve
  • Rod Moyer, Kansas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
  • Janet Nichols, Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office
  • Brett Pierson, Textron Aviation
  • State Sen. Jeff Pittman (D-Leavenworth)
  • State Rep. Pat Proctor (R-Leavenworth)
  • Bryan Woods, Spirit AeroSystems

Those interested in attendance should register HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Riley County Police attempt to identify
Riley County Police attempt to identify two people of interest in fraud cases

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold gets a Gatorade shower after defeating UNLV 49-36 during the...
Jayhawk fans make the trip to Phoenix to watch the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
A Delta flight with the University of Kansas Football team aboard touches down at Forbes Field...
Jayhawks touch down with first bowl trophy in nearly 15 years
A Delta flight with the University of Kansas Football team aboard touches down at Forbes Field...
Jayhawks land in Kansas after a Guaranteed Rate Bowl win
FILE
Tuttle Creek State Park to receive new track chair from partnership with Ford