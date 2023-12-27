Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Riley County Police attempt to identify
Riley County Police attempt to identify two people of interest in fraud cases
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas

Latest News

On The Road & To The Stars 1.1 - Castle Rock
On The Road & To The Stars 1.1 - Castle Rock
36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
A North Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging...
First responders save family’s Christmas by rescuing gifts from car that crashed in water
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86