One dies, another sent to hospital after Christmas Eve collision in Central Kan.

STERLING, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead as another driver was sent to a nearby hospital after a Christmas Eve collision in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 116.8 on K-14 - about 4 miles east of Sterling - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Mazda 4-door vehicle driven by Skyler L. Warren, 23, of Great Bend, had been headed north on K-14. Meanwhile, a 2005 GMC Yukon Denali SUV driven by Jessalyn K. Chairez, 21, of Hutchinson, had been headed south on the highway.

KHP noted that Warren’s Mazda crossed the center line and hit Chairez’s SUV head-on.

First responders said Warren was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. Two other juveniles were present in the vehicle, however, no information about their identities or injuries has been released.

Emergency crews also said that Chairez was taken to Hutchinson Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

