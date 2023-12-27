One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
Jonas Belisario-Maldonado(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after first responders received reports of a rape in South Topeka on Christmas Day.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Christmas, Monday, Dec. 25, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of SE 44th Terr. with reports of a sexual assault.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that Jonas H. Belisario-Maldonado, 19, of Kansas City, Mo., had raped an individual. It is unknown whether he knew the victim.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Belisario-Moldanodo was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Rape
  • Sexual battery

As of Wednesday, Kansas Vine indicated that Belisario-Maldonado remained behind bars.

