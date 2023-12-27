Nominees to be interviewed for Clay, Riley county judicial district magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominees will be interviewed for Clay and Riley County judicial district, which is the 21st Judicial District.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch said the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Clay County created by the Oct. 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcolm.

Malcolm was pronounced deceased after his pickup veered off the roadway on Oct. 15 in the 6000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd in Riley County.

Nominees to be interviewed for the 21st District Magistrate Judge position include:

Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner-operator, Diamonds by Design, Inc.

John McNish, Marysville, private practice, Bolton & McNish LLC

Audrey Waid, Clay Center, executive director, Clay County Child Care Center, Inc.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said interviews are open to the public and will take place at:

Clay County Courthouse

712 5th St.

Clay Center

The interview schedule will be announced when it’s final.

The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.

To be eligible to be a district magistrate judge, Kansas law requires the following:

a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

For term of office, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote int he next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission includes Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

Kansas Judicial District said any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.