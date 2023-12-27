Nearly 450 drivers aided in Kansas as 2 pronounced dead over holiday weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 450 drivers were assisted along Kansas roadways over the holiday weekend as two were pronounced dead as the result of separate collisions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, that it assisted nearly 450 drivers over the holiday season. Specifically, Troopers assisted 449 drivers between 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

KHP noted that first responders worked on two non-DUI-related fatal crashes that resulted in two separate deaths. On Dec. 25, Evelyn D. Reece, 86, of Wichita, was killed in a 2-vehicle collision on K-156 - about 5 miles west of Larned - after the SUV she was in got hit by a pickup that lost control on the ice and snow. On Dec. 24, Skyler Warren, 23, of Great Bend, was killed when his Mazda hit an SUV after he crossed the center line on K-15 about 4 miles east of Sterling.

Enforcement data is as follows:

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests15167
Speed Citations377416370
Speed Warnings491388326
Safety Belt - Adult Citations293221
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings220
Safety Belt - Teen Citations132
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings012
Child Restraint - Citations1069
Motorist Assists595512449
Fatal DUI-Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes242
Non-DUI-Related Fatalities242

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

