Nearly 450 drivers aided in Kansas as 2 pronounced dead over holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 450 drivers were assisted along Kansas roadways over the holiday weekend as two were pronounced dead as the result of separate collisions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, that it assisted nearly 450 drivers over the holiday season. Specifically, Troopers assisted 449 drivers between 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

KHP noted that first responders worked on two non-DUI-related fatal crashes that resulted in two separate deaths. On Dec. 25, Evelyn D. Reece, 86, of Wichita, was killed in a 2-vehicle collision on K-156 - about 5 miles west of Larned - after the SUV she was in got hit by a pickup that lost control on the ice and snow. On Dec. 24, Skyler Warren, 23, of Great Bend, was killed when his Mazda hit an SUV after he crossed the center line on K-15 about 4 miles east of Sterling.

Enforcement data is as follows:

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 15 16 7 Speed Citations 377 416 370 Speed Warnings 491 388 326 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 29 32 21 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 2 2 0 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 1 3 2 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 1 2 Child Restraint - Citations 10 6 9 Motorist Assists 595 512 449 Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2 4 2 Non-DUI-Related Fatalities 2 4 2

