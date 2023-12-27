Kansas Judicial Branch restores access to case management system at slower pace

The Kansas Judicial Branch is continuing to restore its case management system in district...
The Kansas Judicial Branch is continuing to restore its case management system in district courts.(Kansas Judicial Branch)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial Branch is continuing to restore its case management system in district courts.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said access to the eFiling system is expected after the first of the year.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated the phase restoration of the Kansas eCourt case management system in district courts continues at a slower pace than planned.

According to Kansas Judicial Branch officials, the case management system is used by district courts to process cases. It is one of several information systems that was temporarily incapacitated by the Oct. 12 cyberattack.

District courts in nine judicial districts encompassing 28 counties had access to the case management system restored as of Dec. 19. Two more judicial districts were added Dec. 22, eight were added yesterday, and one will be added this afternoon.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the restoration plan originally called for courts in 104 counties to be back on the case management system by the end of last week but the system performance slowed the effort.

Courts that regained access Dec. 22 and after include the following:

The two judicial districts that regained access December 22 are:

  • 28th Judicial District: Ottawa and Saline counties
  • 30th Judicial District: Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties

Judicial districts that regained access yesterday are:

  • 2nd Judicial District: Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties
  • 6th Judicial District: Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties
  • 11th Judicial District: Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties
  • 14th Judicial District: Chautauqua and Montgomery counties
  • 16th Judicial District: Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties
  • 20th Judicial District: Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties
  • 22nd Judicial District: Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties
  • 24th Judicial District: Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, and Rush counties

The 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County, will regain access this afternoon.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared how they are resolving performance issues.

Kansas courts officials said as more courts regained access to the case management system, court personnel reported performance issues affecting how financial activities are recorded.

Officials indicated through troubleshooting the issues with support from system experts, the Office of Judicial Administration determined case processing and backfilling case events are unaffected and can continue.

System experts will continue to troubleshoot, isolate and resolve system performance issues that impact recording financial activities.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared about electronic payments to the courts.

Officials said until performance issued are resolved, courts operating on the case management system will continue to use a paper receipting process adopted after the Oct. 12 cyberattack.

When the system issues are resolved, courts will take payments electronically.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared about portal access through the courthouse terminals only.

Officials indicated when the case management system is restored in a district court, that court can offer visitors the option to search district court case information through a courthouse terminal.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said because courts have not had access to the case management system for several weeks, case events and case documents dated after Oct. 12 are not likely to show up in search, at least initially. It could take courts several weeks to bring all base events and documents up to date.

A similar search capability through the web-based Kansas District Court Public Access Portal will not be available until sometime after all district courts have their access to the case management system restored.

The public can continue to search cases through a public access service center in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or visit a district court that has regained access to the case management system.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared clerk of district court hours of operation.

The Office of Judicial Administration recommended district courts consider several strategies to bring the case management system up to date. One recommendation is to temporarily modify clerk office hours to give staff uninterrupted time to focus on entering case events and adding documents.

A person who has business with a court clerk’s office is advised to check the district court’s website or call the court clerk’s office to verify their current hours of operation. Modified clerk office hours do not affect scheduled court appearances.

Court contact information is available HERE.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared Kansas Courts eFiling information.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch said the Kansas Courts eFiling system used by attorneys to electronically file documents in district courts is expected to be available after the case management system is restored in district courts, or after the first of the year.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared appellate information systems.

The eFiling and case management systems used by the Kansas Supreme Court and the Kansas Court of Appeals will be brought back online after district court systems. The Office of Judicial Administration will share a timeline as work advances.

Updates on the cyberattack and efforts to restore court information systems online can be found HERE.

Kansas Judicial Branch Security Incident
Kansas courts e-filing ‘inaccessible’ while officials investigate ‘security incident’
Kansas courts computer systems remain down for the second week
Kansas Courts security issue begins to impact Dept. for Children and Families
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Kansas Courts remain offline following recent security incident
Two judicial districts regain access to Kansas eCourt case management system
Kansas Judicial Branch shares plan to restore district court information systems
Kansas Judicial Branch updates online system status
Kansas Judicial Center opens public access service center for district court cases
Efforts underway to bring back Kansas Judicial Branch information systems in phases
Kansas Judicial Branch Security Incident
Judicial branch launches temporary website as official site remains offline
Security concern shuts down operations at Topeka Municipal Court
Cybersecurity expert explains issues facing Kansas courts as they remain offline
Court continues to work with experts to understand recent network breach

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Riley County Police attempt to identify
Riley County Police attempt to identify two people of interest in fraud cases

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas's economy grew by 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023,...
Gov. Kelly announces Kansas economy grows 9.7% in fall 2023, fastest in nation
Daniel Richard
Heavy object thrown during argument leads to Topeka man’s Christmas arrest
Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
Year-end procedures to close doors at Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
FILE
Applications for aid to soon open for western Kansas disaster victims