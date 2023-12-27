Kansans encouraged to start 2024 on the right foot with First Day Hikes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to start the New Year on the right foot as they get outside with First Day Hikes planned statewide.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it has invited Kansans to celebrate the New Year with scenic views and fresh air with its First Day Hikes at State Parks. The self-led and guided hikes are organized each year by parks officials to encourage residents to start the year on the right foot, outside and connected with nature.

In 2024, KDWP said more than 1,000 hikes will be available in state parks around the nation, including 33 in Kansas. While the distance and rigor will vary, each park will aim to create a fun experience for all. These local treasures can also be enjoyed throughout the calendar year.

“This will be our 13th year to offer First Day Hikes in Kansas’ state parks and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Linda Lanterman, Kansas State Parks director. “Each year, these events grow more and more popular because they’re a fun and healthy way to start the New Year, they’re a great cure for cabin fever, and they’re held in some of the prettiest parts of our state.”

KDWP noted that hikers will be able to choose guided hikes that fit their comfort levels, including walks along lakes, exploring trails and options best for wildlife viewing. pets are welcome but are required to be leashed. Other offerings at state parks such as boating, fishing, horseback riding and picnicking are also available year-round.

Parks officials have recommended those interested come prepared with the following items:

Water

Snacks

Weather-appropriate clothing (hats, gloves, heavy coats, etc.)

Hiking shoes

Binoculars

Hiking sticks

Cameras

Wildlife officials also indicated that a limited amount of First Day Hike T-Shirts will be available for participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicle permits will also be required.

KDWP noted that First Day Hikes began more than 30 years prior at the Blue Hills Reservation State Park in Massachusetts in 1992. Since 2012, all 50 states have participated.

America’s State Parks said it hopes to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches a major milestone, including inching closer to 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

For a list of Kansas hikes, click HERE.

For more information about First Day Hikes across the nation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.