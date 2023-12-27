JCPD warns residents about detective impersonation scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Department is warning residents about detective impersonation scams in the area.

Junction City Police Department (JCPD) said in a social media post around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, they have been alerted to a concerning scam in the Junction City community. Scammers are impersonating a JCPD detective to exploit individuals financially.

JCPD shared key points of the scam, including:

During the initial contact, victims match with a profile on dating platforms. The profile soon asks to switch to text messaging.

During the false claim, the victims will receive a call from someone claiming to be a JCPD detective, alleging the individual they interacted with was a minor. The scammer then demands a significant sum of money to prevent criminal charges.

JCPD shared an important reminder, stating they will never request money over the phone. It’s crucial to understand that no legitimate law enforcement officer, including anyone with JCPD, will ever call citizens to request money or offer a chance to pay to avoid criminal charges.

JCPD said if you receive a call like this, do not engage. Hang up immediately.

Report the incident to JCPD or your local law enforcement.

JCPD said to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

