Jayhawks touch down with first bowl trophy in nearly 15 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was all celebration as the University of Kansas Jayhawks Football team returned home following a Guaranteed Rate Bowl win in Phoenix.

The team touched down at Forbes Field in Topeka around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, as songs from the pep band and cheers from adoring fans filled the terminal.

The Jayhawks brought home their first bowl trophy in nearly 15 years with a 49-36 win over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Quarterback Jason Bean and safety Kenny Logan Jr. were named the offensive and defensive players of the game as KU ends its season at 9-4 with much to look forward to.

