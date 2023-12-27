Jayhawks reflect as KU takes home win at Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WIBW) - While the University of Kansas Jayhawks have now played in their second bowl game in as many seasons, this is the first time in nearly 15 years the team has come home with a bowl win.

The Jayhawks took on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The team will now return to Kansas with a 49-36 win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“I’m really proud of this football team for a lot of reasons,” said Jayhawks head coach Lance Liepold. “Overcame a lot tonight and persevered, probably wasn’t our prettiest performance, but we found a way to make plays and stops when we needed to. For us to win nine football games is something that’s special. Hasn’t happened in our program very often and something that we want to continue to build on. "

In fact, the last time the team had nine or more wins in a season was in 2007 under then-head coach Mark Mangino with 12 wins and one loss. This was the season the Jayhawks won the Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2008.

“There’s a big thing with this program of being player-led also,” Jason Bean, KU quarterback, said. “We have a lot of belief in each other, and I think it kinda just goes to show in games like this.”

In his final game as a Jayhawk, it was Bean who led the way as he totaled a program record of six touchdowns and 449 passing yards.

“These past three years, it’s been a journey,” Bean recollected. “There’s been ups and downs, and I’ve learned plenty of lessons, good and bad lessons. Credit goes to my teammates tough.”

“That special place in your heart for someone that you’re pulling for. And for him to have this opportunity in this bowl game, to be up on that stage and to be one of the players of the game and everything else,” Liepold noted. “You can see the joy that his teammates had. So, his legacy is not only going to be as a player but what a great teammate he was as well.”

Bean and safety Kenny Logan Jr. were named the offensive and defensive players of the game as KU ends its season at 9-4 with much to look forward to in the future.

