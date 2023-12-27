Jayhawk fans make the trip to Phoenix to watch the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - The chance of seeing Kansas football win its first bowl game since 2008 was reason enough for fans to make the trip to Phoenix on December 26th.

Thousands of Jayhawk fans spent the night at Chase Field, and went to tailgates in the downtown area beforehand.

But it’s not just the bowl game that has them so excited, it’s the idea of what this program can do in the future.

“I’m really excited about next year, and where the stadium’s going and all that. We have a really good recruiting class coming in next year I saw,” said one young fan.

The Lance Leipold effect is very real in Jayhawk nation, and these fans have clearly bought in.

“I mean especially now when they’re on their hot streak, and they’re getting so much better. It’s just unbelievable to watch,” said another.

“It’s so crazy how they turned it around so fast, and it’s really exciting.”

"The bowl game's not over yet, it's still going on, so I've got postgame coverage all day tomorrow, so stick with us for that. Reporting from Chase Field Katie Maher 13 Sports."

