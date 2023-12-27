Helping Hands encourages families to unwrap companionship this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society said they had between 50-100 adoptions this holiday season — with plenty more still needing to find their forever homes.

While everyone loves getting a new pet and spending quality time with them throughout the holidays, a big concern is the the pets that are being gifted are often being returned.

Supervisor for HHHS, Margaret Price, said it can be hard to spend as much time with them when parents go back to work and the kids are back at school, but it is important to have a plan in place for your furry friend to help make your home — their home.

“When you have to bring them here to find them a new home — it is hard just because we do still have so many animals here in our facility that we are trying to find homes for,” said Price. “So, think before you actually get a pet. We want every animal to have a home.”

If your new four-legged companion doesn’t seem to be showing you much love and attention, don’t panic.

Price said that it’s completely normal.

“Animals take two to three months to decompress and acclimate to the new environment and new people,” said Price. “If you’re having issues with your new pets, we have a great behavior team for cats and dogs that we would love to help you with. We also offer training classes — so don’t give up on the pet right away.”

Price said it is important to stay patient and understand that they want the same thing that you do.

“I think we’re an important voice for these animals and I would just love for these animals to have a home.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.