Heavy object thrown during argument leads to Topeka man’s Christmas arrest

Daniel Richard
Daniel Richard(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy object thrown during an argument led to the arrest of a man on Christmas Day in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of SW Mission Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two individuals had gotten into a verbal disagreement. It had been alleged that a man, later identified as Daniel J. Richard, 36, of Topeka, had thrown a heavy object at the other and damaged some property.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Richard was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Thursday, Richard no longer remains behind bars.

