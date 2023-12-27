Gov. Kelly announces Kansas economy grows 9.7% in fall 2023, fastest in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas economy grew by 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023, which was the fastest rate in the nation.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), this improves on an already impressive record of economic growth. In the second quarter, Kansas’ economy grew at the second-fastest rate in the nation at 7.4%.

“This data shows that our efforts to support businesses, create a stable economy, and grow our workforce are paying off,” Governor Kelly said. “Now, Kansas is outstripping the entire nation in economic growth and attracting business investment. Last week, I announced Kansas surpassed $18 billion in business investment since I took office in 2019. It’s clear we have the momentum to continue this trajectory of economic success into 2024 and beyond.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the Kelly Administration’s work to support the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industries helped drive this economic growth. While those industries decreased nationally and in 33 other states, they were leading contributions to growth in Kansas.

In addition, Kansas also ranked third in the nation for the growth in personal income, with personal income growing at 4.9% over the 3rd quarter of 2023. Farming, which decreased nationally and in 41 other states, was the leading contributor to the increased earnings in Kansas.

Office of the Governor officials said Kansas’ economic growth is measured by the change in its real gross domestic product (GDP), or the market value of goods and services produced in the state. The second quarter of 2023 included April through June while the third quarter included July through September.

