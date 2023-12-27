Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week

The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.(Indiana State Police)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind. (Gray News) – Two fishermen in Indiana stumbled upon a man who was trapped in his pickup truck after a crash for nearly a week.

Matthew Reum, 27, told the men he’d been pinned inside his truck without food or water for six days and couldn’t reach his phone to call for help.

The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.

Mario Garcia said he and a friend were getting to the fishing hole when they saw the truck in the distance.

They walked over to the mangled truck to find the man inside. At first, Garcia said he thought they’d found a dead body.

“I went to touch [the man] and he turned around and it almost killed me there because it was kind of shocking,” Garcia said. “But he was alive, and he was very happy to see us.”

Garcia said the man told him he had almost lost all hope because he had been stranded for so long.

“It looked like he was really fighting to be there just to stay around,” Garcia said. “He didn’t want to go.”

Authorities rescued the man from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with severe and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities rescued the man from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with severe and...
Authorities rescued the man from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with severe and potentially life-threatening injuries.(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE
Capital City businesses open on Christmas Day 2023
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion
For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Missing pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car in San Antonio