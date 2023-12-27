Drivers warned Oakland neighborhood road set to close as crews make repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a road in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood is expected to close as crews make repairs in the area.

City of Topeka officials say that on Wednesday, Dec. 27, crews will close NE Chester Ave. between NE State and NE Divison St.

Crews noted that the closure is needed as Rylie Equipment repairs and replaces failed communications material and equipment.

The City indicated the roadway is expected to reopen to drivers on Thursday.

