Crews respond to train-car derailment Wednesday morning in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a train-car derailment Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

As of 10:15 a.m., crews were working to get train cars back on the track near the 500 block of N.W. Tyler. The location was just north of the Kansas River.

At least two train cars appeared to be off the rails, including one that landed on its side on the west side of the tracks.

Material that appeared to be grain had spilled out of the train car that landed on its side.

One person who lived in the neighborhood said he heard a loud noise late at night and thought it likely was the sound of the train car toppling onto its side.

Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W. Tyler in North Topeka. (Doug Brown)

Several pieces of big equipment were on the scene to lift the train cars back on the track and clear the area.

Several pieces of big equipment were on the scene to lift train cars back on the track Wednesday morning after a derailment near the 500 block of N.W. Tyler in North Topeka. (Doug Brown)

Crews from the Union Pacific railroad were on the scene, along with workers from other companies.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The incident occurred just east of Kansas Sand and Concrete, 531 N.E. Tyler.

As crews continued working on the derailment, other trains could be seen traveling along nearby Union Pacific tracks that run east and west at that location in North Topeka.

