Chris Klieman excited for OL coach Conor Riley to call plays; NC State head coach reflects on time facing K-State

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman and Conor Riley have been on the same staff since their days at North Dakota State and Klieman loves what he brings to the Wildcats.

Klieman announced before they departed from Orlando that Riley could call the plays. He did mention he won’t make any coaching changes, if necessary, until after the bowl game.

When Collin Klien departed for the offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M, Klieman put it “It’s time to move forward,” and couldn’t think of a better person than Riley to be the interim OC.

“Brought Conor Riley here in ‘18 and I’ve been with him for over a decade,” Klieman said. “I think he’s the best offensive line coach in the country and he earned the right to have that title for this game and to be out in front of the guys. I’m excited about what he’s going to bring, and I know the players are excited. It tells you everything about Conor Riley. When you see the amount of six-year guys that came back, they’re all in the o-line.”

Avery Johnson who decided to stay in Manhattan after Klien’s departure spoke highly of Riley in Orlando.

“I don’t think a lot of people give him a lot of credit for what he is capable of, and you’ve seen,” Johnson said. “We’ve been preparing for the week. I mean, he obviously knows this stuff. He knows what he’s talking about. He communicates with everybody on staff. He communicate with me to see what I like, and what I don’t like. The enthusiasm he brings to practice and things like that, he’s just happy to be here and just happy to be able to be in this position.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren was the former linebackers coach at KU in the early 2,000′s and coached against some of Bill Snyder’s best teams. He looked back during his time facing the ‘Cats.

“By the time I’d left four years later, we’d gone from the worst defense in college football to the number one defense in college football. I don’t remember the score of the game, but I know we won, and I was a huge accomplishment. Our head coach Mark Mangino worked under Bill Snyder so there was a lot of respect and I know that was a big moment for him. So, I was proud to be a part of that turnaround with Coach Mangino and a part of that rivalry and it was a great Rivalry. I know it probably still is and that was a huge, huge game. A lot went into it.”

