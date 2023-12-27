Chris Klieman excited for OL coach Conor Riley to call plays; NC State head coach reflects on time facing K-State

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Chris Klieman and Conor Riley have been on the same staff since their days at North Dakota State and Klieman loves what he brings to the Wildcats.

Klieman announced before they departed from Orlando that Riley could call the plays. He did mention he won’t make any coaching changes, if necessary, until after the bowl game.

When Collin Klien departed for the offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M, Klieman put it “It’s time to move forward,” and couldn’t think of a better person than Riley to be the interim OC.

“Brought Conor Riley here in ‘18 and I’ve been with him for over a decade,” Klieman said. “I think he’s the best offensive line coach in the country and he earned the right to have that title for this game and to be out in front of the guys. I’m excited about what he’s going to bring, and I know the players are excited. It tells you everything about Conor Riley. When you see the amount of six-year guys that came back, they’re all in the o-line.”

Avery Johnson who decided to stay in Manhattan after Klien’s departure spoke highly of Riley in Orlando.

“I don’t think a lot of people give him a lot of credit for what he is capable of, and you’ve seen,” Johnson said. “We’ve been preparing for the week. I mean, he obviously knows this stuff. He knows what he’s talking about. He communicates with everybody on staff. He communicate with me to see what I like, and what I don’t like. The enthusiasm he brings to practice and things like that, he’s just happy to be here and just happy to be able to be in this position.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren was the former linebackers coach at KU in the early 2,000′s and coached against some of Bill Snyder’s best teams. He looked back during his time facing the ‘Cats.

“By the time I’d left four years later, we’d gone from the worst defense in college football to the number one defense in college football. I don’t remember the score of the game, but I know we won, and I was a huge accomplishment. Our head coach Mark Mangino worked under Bill Snyder so there was a lot of respect and I know that was a big moment for him. So, I was proud to be a part of that turnaround with Coach Mangino and a part of that rivalry and it was a great Rivalry. I know it probably still is and that was a huge, huge game. A lot went into it.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Riley County Police attempt to identify
Riley County Police attempt to identify two people of interest in fraud cases

Latest News

K-State head coach Chris Klieman
Chris Klieman excited for OL coach Conor Riley to call plays
FILE - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a pass against UNLV during the first half of the...
Jayhawks reflect as KU takes home win at Guaranteed Rate Bowl
While the University of Kansas Jayhawks have now played in their second bowl game in as many...
Jayhawks reflect as KU takes home win at Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a pass against UNLV during the first half of the...
Bean throws for 6 TDs, Kansas overcomes flags to beat UNLV 49-36 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl