Check those return policies: Retailers changing the way they accept unwanted items

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Twas the day after Christmas and all through Kansas City, the gift returners were stirring, keeping every shop busy. That may be because this year’s return period has shrunk and new fees for online returns have been added.

Made in KC has a return policy of two weeks from the time a gift is purchased, but said they are willing to work with customers if they bring their receipt with them.

Best Buy has one of the shorter return deadlines, January 13. Walmart’s is the end of January. Target is January 24.

The Amazon deadline is the end of January, but last year that included gifts that were purchased in October. This year, the cutoff is November 1.

The shortened deadline had some shoppers upset.

“If your parents go and buy it, like, a few months before and you want to return it, I feel like it’s unfair,” Gracie Underwood.

But not every shopper shared that sentiment.

“The return policy probably needed to get smaller because these stores need to know what their bottom lines are,” Nickole Cory said.

The other big change is to online returns, where stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, Marshalls and TJ Maxx are charging fees. However, some are waiving those if you return them to a storefront.

