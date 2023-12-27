Capital City children to be gifted coats as part of 4-year-old tradition

FILE
FILE(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children around the Capital City are set to be gifted an assortment of winter coats to keep them comfortable this season, thanks to a 4-year-old tradition.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka says that it is set to accept a generous donation from Aristocrat Motors of Topeka at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. An assortment of coats in all colors and sizes is set to help keep Club members warm and dry this winter.

“In order for our kids and teens to be at their best, it is crucial that their basic needs are met. The gift of warmth during the cold winter season is such a blessing,” said Jennifer LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, at Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka. “This is now the 4th season that our friends at Aristocrat Motors have warmed our hearts and our Club members with a holiday coat donation!”

Club officials noted that BGCT currently operates 14 locations for before and after school programs. They also provide full-day services while school is out for holiday breaks, spring break and during the summer.

The Club indicated that the annual coat drive is led by Robert Hellweg, Director of Marketing for Soave Automotive Group, as the collective aims to support children in the communities they serve.

