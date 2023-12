TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located at 6th and Macvicar.

The reports came in shortly after 2:30 in the morning on Dec. 27.

No injuries have been reported with this incident.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

