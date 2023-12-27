Applications for aid to soon open for western Kansas disaster victims

WALLACE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses, property owners, renters and nonprofits in western Kansas will soon be able to apply for assistance to repair the damage done by a July storm.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, that the Small Business Administration has approved low-interest federal disaster loans for residents and business owners in Wallace Co. who were impacted by severe storms in July.

Specifically, state officials said county residents were affected by straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding between July 14 and 21, 2023. The SBA Rural disaster declaration allowed assistance to reach both rural and non-rural areas of the county.

“Natural disasters disrupt families and businesses in so many ways,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “These SBA disaster loans will help get people and businesses back on their feet more quickly.”

The Office said that low-interest federal loans will be made available to businesses of all sizes, most private organizations, homeowners and renters whose property had been damaged or destroyed by the natural disaster.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, SBA officials said customer service representatives will be available to answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and complete applications. The center will be open at the EMS Building at 518 E. Sixth St., in Sharon Springs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last day of service will be Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The SBA indicated that businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. Additional funds may be lent to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize future damage.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, SBA said it offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet the working capital needs caused by the storm. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Lastly, the SBA said disaster loans of up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or personal property, including personal vehicles.

The Administration noted that interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Interest will not begin to accrue until 1 year after the date of the first disaster loan disbursement.

Applicants can apply online and receive additional information HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.