500+ gallons of gas donated for 33rd year to keep KHP vehicles fueled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 33rd year in a row, more than 500 gallons of gasoline have been donated to keep the Kansas Highway Patrol fueled over the holidays.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that for the 33rd straight year, Fuel True - Independent Energy & Convenience graciously donated gasoline to fuel patrol cars during the holiday season.

“For over 30 years, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” said Brian Posler, Executive Director of Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

Through the Holiday Highways Safety Program, KHP said Fuel True - previously known as Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association of Kansas - donated vouchers for nearly 525 gallons of gasoline for troopers to use as they patrol state roadways while the New Year approaches.

“For over three decades, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience has graciously donated fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fuel helps our agency with our efforts to keep Kansas roadways safe,” said Captain Candice Breshears, Commander of the Patrol’s Public and Governmental Affairs section. “As always, we want to thank Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience for their donation and for their continued support. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

Officials noted that Fuel True is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers and convenience store owners.

