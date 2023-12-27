5 taken to nearby hospital after 2-vehicle collision on western Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to a nearby hospital after a 2-vehicle collision was reported in western Kansas as winter weather passed through the area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 5.4 on westbound I-70 in Sherman Co. - about 12 miles west of Goodland - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, first responders said they found a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Orlanda D. Billups, 45, of Fairbanks, Alaska, had been headed west on the interstate.

KHP indicated that as winter weather passed through the area, Billups’ vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Daniel McCoy, 44, of Wilmette, Ill.

First responders said Billups and his passengers, Cassandra J. Benitez, 44, of Aurora, Colo., Logan Benitez, 19, of Aurora, and Mendoza J. Herrera, 21, of Denver, Colo., were all taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. There was one juvenile present in this vehicle, however, no information about their identity or injuries has been released.

KHP also said McCoy’s passenger, Catherine J. McCoy, 47, of Wilmette, was taken to Goodland Regional with suspected minor injuries while he escaped the crash without injury.

Troopers noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

