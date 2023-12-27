$275K headed to 13 Kansas communities to breathe new life into economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $275,000 is headed to 13 rural Kansas communities to help breathe new life back into the economy.

Kansas Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland recently announced the newest recipients of the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant. In total, 13 recipients will receive around $275,000 to invest in small communities statewide.

“Our state’s smallest communities are finding new and effective ways to become more economically viable and productive,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The quality-of-life investments being made through this program will generate economic development success and prosperity for Kansans now and in the future.”

Commerce officials noted that awardees are all located in communities with a population of 5,000 or less, as required by state law. They are also required to provide a minimum 10% match as well as complete the projects within one year. Projects are required to focus on economic development and revitalization efforts through one of the following:

Childcare and senior programming - projects that support or enhance these services like building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment.

Community vibrancy - projects that refresh and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities like art installations, murals and signage.

Food retail - projects that support access to food retail establishments including development, renovation and expansion.

Libraries - projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading materials, technology, furniture and building improvements.

Funds for the program are administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce and have been provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Development and Expansion Fund.

The 2023 SEED grant recipients are as follows:

Awardee County Award Amount Category Doniphan Darlings Inc. Doniphan $22,189 Childcare and Senior Programming Blue Rapids Community Action Marshall $12,085 Community Vibrancy Cimarron Community Development Gray $18,069 Community Vibrancy City of Beloit Mitchell $25,000 Community Vibrancy City of North Newton Harvey $25,000 Community Vibrancy City of St. Francis Tri-Angle Park Cheyenne $25,000 Community Vibrancy City of Zenada Kingman $24,512 Community Vibrancy Hodgeman Co. Eco-Devo Hodgeman $24,129 Community Vibrancy Smith County Smith $7,200 Community Vibrancy Woodson County Revitalization Woodson $25,000 Community Vibrancy City of Hillsboro Marion $25,000 Food Retail Galena Public Library Cherokee $16,800 Libraries Mary Cotton Public Library Nemaha $25,000 Libraries

