$150K set to boost construction, renovation of Emporia mental health facility

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $150,000 grant is set to boost the construction and renovation of a new mental health facility in Emporia.

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness says that an impactful contribution to its ongoing “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground” capital campaign. The $150,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation is set to advance the construction and renovation of a future facility at 1519 Merchant St. in Emporia.

“It has been absolutely amazing to see the continued support of ‘Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground’ even as we’ve just opened the Sauder Family Center,” said CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham. “I think people are really taking notice of the investment that CrossWinds and other organizations are making into the community’s future. This grant provides Phase Two of our campaign with a huge boost, and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

With a target date to open set for July 2024, CrossWinds said its Merchant St. facility will house administrative offices, a hub for community training and a base for essential programs that serve the agency’s seven county service area. This includes Assertive Community Treatment, 24/7 mental health crisis responses, disaster responses and SOAR/workforce initiatives.

“The Patterson Family Foundation’s funding for CrossWinds represents their vision of fostering thriving rural communities,” said CrossWinds Development Director Lucas Moody. “This grant can help increase our community’s access to mental and behavioral health support, which is a key part of every thriving rural community.”

CrossWinds has invited the community to join in the celebration as it expresses its gratitude to the Patterson Family Foundation as the project expands chances for mental health and overall well-being in Emporia and the surrounding area.

As CrossWinds continues to make strides in its campaign, fund contributions like the Patterson Family Foundation can play a role in shaping the future of mental health care accessibility for East-Central Kansas.

