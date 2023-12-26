Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital Christmas night with serious injuries after a crash on US-75 highway in North Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:44 p.m. Monday on US-75 highway near N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol ‘s online crash log, a 2003 Toyota Camry was northbound on US-75 and was nearly stopped in the middle of the roadway without its taillights on when it was rear-ended by a Ford Ranger pickup truck that also was driving north on the roadway.

After the collision, the Camry left the roadway to the right -- or east -- and came to rest approximately 100-feet off the highway.

Two people in the Camry were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said. They were identified as Rodger D. Baker, 58, of Auburn, and Colette M. McKinnon, 59, of Topeka. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ranger, Ian R. Brian, 18, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Brian, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing his seat belt.

