Tuesday forecast: Snow through the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow will be the big concern today with snow at least somewhere in northeast KS all day before winding down tonight into tomorrow morning. While overall snowfall totals won’t be high, the heavy bursts of snow could lead to a quick reduction in visibility so allow for extra time on the roads. The cold weather sticks around for a couple more days with a lot of cloud cover.

Taking Action:

Slow down on the roads today. With temperatures below freezing this morning, icy conditions are going to be a concern and with a higher likelihood of heavier snow bursts developing this afternoon, a reduction in visibility will be a concern. Check the latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.gov/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=winterDriving If you have photos you want to share of the snow, upload them here: https://www.wibw.com/page/weather-pictures/

Our upper level low will continue to hang around the middle part of the country for the next several days leading to chilly temperatures, cloudy skies and snow showers at times mainly through tomorrow morning. We finally get rid of its impacts on Thursday with a slight warm up before the more noticeable warm-up occurs on Friday.

Today: Snow showers through the day. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers may continue especially this evening with a low chance of flurries or light snow continuing after midnight but not impossible east of HWY 75. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some uncertainty on if there’s going to be any snow or flurries especially in the morning. IF there is it would be east of HWY 75 toward the Missouri border. There’s also uncertainty on if and how much clearing takes place in the afternoon for some areas to potentially get some sun. High confidence it will remain in the 30s for highs but for those that could have some sun, upper 30s are possible otherwise expect another day in the low-mid 30s for most spots. Winds NW 15-25 mph.

Lows in the 20s and highs closer to 40° if not in the 40s are expected Thursday through the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, models are indicating a cold front pushing through on Sunday for New Year’s Eve but uncertainty on how cold it will be and whether or not the colder air lingers into New Year’s Day or if it starts to warm back up. Bottom line be prepared for the forecast on Sunday and Monday to be colder than the current forecast indicates if other models continue to trend toward the colder bias model. Regardless models are keeping the area dry with the cold front so not expecting any snow.

