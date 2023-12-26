The Topeka Zoo is accepting live holiday trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is accepting used, live Christmas trees.

Starting today, December 26th, the Topeka Zoo will accept your live Christmas tree.

Trees can be dropped off on the southeast side of Gage Park, east of the horseshoe court parking lot inside Gage Park.

“There is no need to make an appointment,” said Fawn Moser, Zoo Director. “We will find them and get them to the animals that can use them. Thank you for your generous donation!”

For the animals’ safety, the tree must be free of ornaments, hooks, tinsel, without tree stands, and not in plastic bags.

Animals that benefit from donated trees include lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears, painted dogs, and many others.

The zoo will accept the trees through Jan. 8th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.