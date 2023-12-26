Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
Abilene, Kan. (WIBW) - A Herington woman has been arrested in Dickinson Co. jail for a drug-related investigation.
In May 2023, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit investigated a disturbance of methamphetamine in Herington.
The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Herington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of 9th Street in Herington. This search resulted in finding approximately 337 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana and other THC products.
This led to the arrest of Sabrina Beardslee, 46, of Herington. She was arrested and put into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Aggravated child endangerment
- No drug tax stamp
