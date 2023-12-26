Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is working to give people with Parkinson’s disease accessible exercise opportunities with Rock Steady Boxing.

Rock Steady Boxing offers people living with Parkinson’s Disease the chance to get up and get active with a fitness curriculum specifically designed to slow the disease’s progression.

“The mindset that they have the personality that they bring, and just overall their attitude is really inspiring and it usually gives me energy and makes my attitude better by the time class is over,” says Adam Schroeder, who owns the gym where Rock Steady classes are held.

“What it does is it forces their body to push to its limit and that’s what’s going to keep the disease from progressing on them,” he says. “There’s no way to stop the disease but rigorous exercise has shown that it will pause the disease or slow it down to a point that it’s not progressing or doesn’t look like it’s progressing.”

His father-in-law, Lannie, has lived with Parkinson’s for 20 years. Shroeder realized the need for a program like this in Topeka after Lannie began struggling to attend Rock Steady classes in Kansas City.

“I thought, you know, obviously Lannie is not the only guy in Topeka that has Parkinson’s,” he explains.

Schroeder took the leap and got certified to teach the classes.

“When I was there, the stuff that I saw the results I saw people have the training I saw them doing before and after people and seeing them in person seeing a video of them from two years prior and then seeing them in person was amazing,” he says. “I mean, I can’t even really describe what the program was doing for those guys.”

“I think the general public thinks of Michael J. Fox, Muhammad Ali, those guys come to mind and tremors and that’s kind of where my thought process ended,” Schroeder says. “And I thought that’s that’s Parkinson’s but while I was there, I learned that just basic things like balance, muscle strength, endurance, and then worse things like dementia, Alzheimer’s, Lewy body dementia, things that really could be terrible on their own or parts of combinations that these guys all have as part of one diagnosis of Parkinson’s.”

Now, he trains with his Rock Steady athletes Monday through Friday for an hour.

“I never have to ask for them to give me the effort,” he says. “I know and they know what they’re dealing with. Most of the general public doesn’t know what they’re dealing with but I do and knowing what they do to come in here is inspiring.”

He says many of his athletes are working to improve their quality of life.

“A lot of these guys want to go out and socialize and want to go to movies, have dinner, play with their grandkids, garden, whatever that is that that’s what they’re working out for,” he says. “So pushing them to be able to do that is kind of the simple part.”

Those who train with Schroeder say they do see results.

Janice and Jerry Bingham started attending classes after Jerry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012

“It’s a progressive illness. And he will, you know, get worse, but not as fast as someone who is not exercising,” says Janice Bingham.

“Adam really cares about these people. It’s, it’s amazing. That you know, for his age, and everybody’s older than Adam, he really, really cares and is concerned about their progress and their safety while they’re working here.”

More information about the Rock Steady program can be found here, including locations like Schroeder’s in Topeka.

