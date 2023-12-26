Riley County Police attempt to identify two of interest in multiple fraud cases

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department seeks assistance identifying the individuals captured in surveillance photos.

These individuals are associated with a rented gray 2023 Dodge Durango bearing a MO tag NK7T2W. Riley County authorities are investigating multiple cases of fraud in the Manhattan area.

Anyone with information about the man should report it to the RCPD at 785-537-2112.

