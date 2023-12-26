Pair of Jayhawks opt out of Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KCTV) - Kansas football Head Coach Lance Leipold confirmed that a pair of starters will not take the field in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday in downtown Phoenix.

Left tackle Dominick Puni and defensive end Austin Booker were both confirmed as out by Leipold on Sunday as the Jayhawks prepared for the date in the desert. Puni is taking these actions in preparation for the Senior Bowl and pre-NFL Draft process and Booker is deciding whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Lawrence next season. Both did not travel to Phoenix with the team.

Puni has started in every game of the 2023 season at left tackle and every game during his pair of seasons within the Kansas football program.

Additionally, he was named First Team All-Big 12 for the 2023 season and received at least a vote for Offensive Lineman of the Year. Freshman offensive lineman and Lawrence native Calvin Clements is set to start at left tackle for the Jayhawks at Chase Field, per reports.

Booker earned Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year honors this season after playing in every game and notching 56 tackles during the regular season.

Kansas (8-4) will face a 9-4 UNLV team led by head coach Barry Odom in their second bowl game season in a row under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks were last bowl-eligible for two straight years in the 2007-2008 seasons. The game will be on ESPN from Chase Field in Phoenix beginning at 8 p.m. local time.

