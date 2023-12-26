New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a wrap on the Christmas season, Kansans around the northeast corner of the state are gearing up for the new year.

DateTimeEventAddress
Wednesday, Dec. 275 to 9 p.m.Topeka Zoo Lights Everyone’s a KidTopeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
Thursday, Dec. 287 to 8 p.m.Caroling with the KreadysTopeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
Saturday, Dec. 305 p.m.New Year’s Eve Parents Night OutTwisted Family Productions, 3158 SE 10th St., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 3110 a.m. to 6 p.m.NYE Noon CountdownSky Zone Trampoline Park, 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 311:30 to 2:30 p.m.New Year’s Eve Matinee Show with Wasted Youth 785Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St., Ste. C., Manhattan
Sunday, Dec. 316 p.m.New Year’s Clothespin Wreath - All NighterGem Studios, 815 N. Jefferson St., Junction City
Sunday, Dec. 316 to 8:30 p.m.Family New Year’s EveFlint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan
Sunday, Dec. 316:30 p.m.New Year’s Eve in the TropicsThe Beacon, 420 SW 9th St., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 317 to 11 p.m.New Year’s Eve Xtreme BullsStormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 317 p.m.New Year’s Eve at Leap!2925 SW 37th St., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 317 p.m.Midnight Masquerade New Year’s EveHappy Basset Barrel House, Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 317 p.m.Leap Manhattan NYE EventLeap Manhattan, 3011 Anderson Ave., Manhattan
Sunday, Dec. 317:30 p.m.Sk8away New Year’s Eve PartySk8away Inc., 815 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 318 p.m.Gayle’s New Year’s Eve Bash600 NW Paramore St., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 318 p.m.New Year’s Eve with Nate in the Evening at Louie’sLouie’s 10th Street Lounge and Laundromat, 2214 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 318 p.m.New Year’s Eve 2023VFW Phillip Billard Post #1650, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka
Sunday, Dec. 318 p.m.Mother’s Worry New Year’s Eve Bash at RC McGraw’sRC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan
Sunday, Dec. 318:30 p.m.New Year’s PartyRosebuds Bar, 215 E. 8th St., Junction City
Sunday, Dec. 3110 p.m.AMP NYEAuntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St., Manhattan
Sunday, Dec. 3110 p.m.NYE at the BC with BrickHorseBourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St., Emporia
Sunday, Dec. 3111:30 p.m.Little Apple New Year’s EveAggieville, 1125 Moro St., Manhattan
Monday, Jan. 111 a.m. to 1 p.m.Clinton State Park First Day Hike798 N. 1415 Rd., Lawrence

