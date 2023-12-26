New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a wrap on the Christmas season, Kansans around the northeast corner of the state are gearing up for the new year.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Address
|Wednesday, Dec. 27
|5 to 9 p.m.
|Topeka Zoo Lights Everyone’s a Kid
|Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
|Thursday, Dec. 28
|7 to 8 p.m.
|Caroling with the Kreadys
|Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
|Saturday, Dec. 30
|5 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve Parents Night Out
|Twisted Family Productions, 3158 SE 10th St., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|NYE Noon Countdown
|Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve Matinee Show with Wasted Youth 785
|Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St., Ste. C., Manhattan
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|6 p.m.
|New Year’s Clothespin Wreath - All Nighter
|Gem Studios, 815 N. Jefferson St., Junction City
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|6 to 8:30 p.m.
|Family New Year’s Eve
|Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|6:30 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve in the Tropics
|The Beacon, 420 SW 9th St., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|7 to 11 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bulls
|Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|7 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve at Leap!
|2925 SW 37th St., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|7 p.m.
|Midnight Masquerade New Year’s Eve
|Happy Basset Barrel House, Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|7 p.m.
|Leap Manhattan NYE Event
|Leap Manhattan, 3011 Anderson Ave., Manhattan
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Sk8away New Year’s Eve Party
|Sk8away Inc., 815 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|Gayle’s New Year’s Eve Bash
|600 NW Paramore St., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve with Nate in the Evening at Louie’s
|Louie’s 10th Street Lounge and Laundromat, 2214 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve 2023
|VFW Phillip Billard Post #1650, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|Mother’s Worry New Year’s Eve Bash at RC McGraw’s
|RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|8:30 p.m.
|New Year’s Party
|Rosebuds Bar, 215 E. 8th St., Junction City
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|10 p.m.
|AMP NYE
|Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St., Manhattan
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|10 p.m.
|NYE at the BC with BrickHorse
|Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St., Emporia
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|11:30 p.m.
|Little Apple New Year’s Eve
|Aggieville, 1125 Moro St., Manhattan
|Monday, Jan. 1
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Clinton State Park First Day Hike
|798 N. 1415 Rd., Lawrence
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.