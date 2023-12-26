New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a wrap on the Christmas season, Kansans around the northeast corner of the state are gearing up for the new year.

Date Time Event Address Wednesday, Dec. 27 5 to 9 p.m. Topeka Zoo Lights Everyone’s a Kid Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka Thursday, Dec. 28 7 to 8 p.m. Caroling with the Kreadys Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka Saturday, Dec. 30 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve Parents Night Out Twisted Family Productions, 3158 SE 10th St., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. NYE Noon Countdown Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve Matinee Show with Wasted Youth 785 Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St., Ste. C., Manhattan Sunday, Dec. 31 6 p.m. New Year’s Clothespin Wreath - All Nighter Gem Studios, 815 N. Jefferson St., Junction City Sunday, Dec. 31 6 to 8:30 p.m. Family New Year’s Eve Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan Sunday, Dec. 31 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the Tropics The Beacon, 420 SW 9th St., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 7 to 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bulls Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve at Leap! 2925 SW 37th St., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 7 p.m. Midnight Masquerade New Year’s Eve Happy Basset Barrel House, Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 7 p.m. Leap Manhattan NYE Event Leap Manhattan, 3011 Anderson Ave., Manhattan Sunday, Dec. 31 7:30 p.m. Sk8away New Year’s Eve Party Sk8away Inc., 815 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. Gayle’s New Year’s Eve Bash 600 NW Paramore St., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve with Nate in the Evening at Louie’s Louie’s 10th Street Lounge and Laundromat, 2214 SW 10th Ave., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve 2023 VFW Phillip Billard Post #1650, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka Sunday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. Mother’s Worry New Year’s Eve Bash at RC McGraw’s RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan Sunday, Dec. 31 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Party Rosebuds Bar, 215 E. 8th St., Junction City Sunday, Dec. 31 10 p.m. AMP NYE Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St., Manhattan Sunday, Dec. 31 10 p.m. NYE at the BC with BrickHorse Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St., Emporia Sunday, Dec. 31 11:30 p.m. Little Apple New Year’s Eve Aggieville, 1125 Moro St., Manhattan Monday, Jan. 1 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clinton State Park First Day Hike 798 N. 1415 Rd., Lawrence

