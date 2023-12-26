Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas

Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.(Evergy Outage map)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 300 Topekans are without power as snow continues to fall the morning after Christmas.

The Evergy outage map indicates that just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, nearly 300 Topekans were left without power following an unexpected outage.

A total of 246 Topekans in the area of Likins Foster near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 37th St. are without power as snow continues to fall and temperatures hover around 32 degrees.

Evergy noted that power should be restored around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Capital City businesses open on Christmas Day 2023
Robert Ward
Kansas High Court affirms 10 years is too late to withdraw man’s no-contest plea
FILE
Billions in goods stalled after Texas rail crossings close costing Kansas farmers

Latest News

FILE
Christmas morning crash leaves woman in Topeka hospital after SUV flips
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Cold with snow showers