Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 300 Topekans are without power as snow continues to fall the morning after Christmas.

The Evergy outage map indicates that just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, nearly 300 Topekans were left without power following an unexpected outage.

A total of 246 Topekans in the area of Likins Foster near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 37th St. are without power as snow continues to fall and temperatures hover around 32 degrees.

Evergy noted that power should be restored around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.