Kansas football volunteers at Salvation Army Christmas breakfast in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - It’s the season of giving, and the Jayhawks made sure to get in the holiday spirit on Christmas Day by volunteering at the Salvation Army Christmas breakfast in Downtown Phoenix.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl outreach event was held at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“I mean there’s not very many opportunities to get to do this. Just being able to give back and do this is very great,” said defensive lineman Devin Phillips. “Being able to just help those people that need it the most I feel like is a great thing to do.”

“It’s really special just seeing the faces, the brightness on people’s faces,” tight end Jared Casey said. “Everyone’s filled with joy, especially on Christmas. So it’s really special being here. It’s kind of a one of a kind feeling. I’m away from my family on Christmas, but I’m with all the guys.”

The team spent the morning with families in need from the area, handing out meals, playing games, meeting Santa and the Grinch, and giving them some positive memories for the holidays.

“I’m gonna be helping at the coloring station, coloring a few pictures, and hopefully get some great ones to put on the wall over there,” Phillips said with a big smile.

“Not everyone gets a Christmas meal, so it’s really cool to be able to give back, and see the brightness on people’s faces,” Casey added.

Over 5,000 people turned out for the morning festivities in Phoenix.

