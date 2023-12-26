Junction City Animal Shelter re-opens following closure regarding kennel cough

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The shelter is back open and resuming canine adoptions after the kennel cough disease spread throughout the dogs over the last few weeks.

The Junction City Animal Shelter posted to their Facebook page that dog adoptions resumed at 1 pm today. The shelter was closed over the holiday due to staff sickness but it is now open to adoptions.

Cat adoptions and other animal adoptions have remained open as well.

