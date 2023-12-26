Jason Bean reflects on his impactful three years with the Jayhawks ahead of final game

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - From being a quiet kid who didn’t talk much, to becoming one of the most respected voices in the Kansas locker room, Jason Bean’s story is a special one.

He’s now about to play his final game in the crimson and blue, as the Jayhawks prepare to take on UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night at Chase Field.

“Kinda sad it’s gonna be my last one,” Bean said. “Just to be able to wear the Kansas across my chest, and the Jayhawk on my helmet.”

Whether he was QB1 or QB2, or stepping in to lead the Hawks to bowl eligibility for two straight seasons, Jason displayed selflessness at all times in the last three years.

“Man he deserves it,” said head coach Lance Leipold. “You know, I’ve never had to have a conversation with Jason Bean about his attitude and body language when he wasn’t starting.”

And Jason really didn’t have to come back to KU this year. He went through the Senior Day ceremony in 2022, and knew Jalon Daniels would be the starter going forward.

Coming back for the 2023 season, he had an idea of what his role would be.

“Just trying to help this team in any way I could. Whether that’s a leadership role on the field or off the field. Just trying to make sure that I put this team in the best position to get as many wins as possible,” he said.

The question of playing time didn’t have much to do with his decision to come back.

“Just to spend more time with the guys. Being in the locker room I think is the most enjoyable part of college football. You know being around the guys, and just laughing and joking. I think that was one of the main driving factors,” he said. “And then just obviously wanting to be around this coaching staff again.”

And it’s a good thing he did. Jason led the Jayhawks to five of their eight wins this season, and could end his collegiate career with a bowl victory in Arizona.

“Jason’s overcome a lot of things,” said running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. after KU beat then No. 6 Oklahoma. “I think it shows y’all even more that he’s just a strong person. Jason’s a good guy, a good leader on our team. And everybody always has faith in Jason.”

Jason’s favorite memory in the crimson and blue was that legendary victory over Oklahoma.

“My family was there at that game, and just being able to look up at them in the crowd, and just to know they were proud of me and just to get that win against such a good opponent like that, I think it was huge,” he said with a smile.

That game changed a lot for the quarterback. Not only were his teammates unable to stop singing his praises...

“To come back and to really be a leader and you know, with a lot of uncertainty with Jalon, to step in, play the way he has. Especially to help go win us this game, it meant a lot to him and it means a lot to us,” tight end Mason Fairchild said.

But the fans couldn’t stop either, which was a nice change for Bean.

“It made it a little bit more enjoyable,” he said of the fans’ change of heart. “Just to not have everybody praying on my downfall, or looking down on me. It kinda made going to practice a little bit easier, it made going into those games a little bit more fun. And I’m very thankful for the fans too.”

But it’s hard to find any Jayhawk that loves him like head coach Lance Leipold does.

“We’re very tight,” Bean said of their relationship. “I respect him as a coach, and even more as a man. Just because of the things he’s taught me not only about football but life too. I’ll cherish some of the lessons and the experiences I’ve learned just from him forever too. I’m very thankful for the way he’s made it feel like family here at KU.”

Jason’s one of a kind story comes to an end at Chase Field on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT.

