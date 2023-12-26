I-70 reopened in NW Kansas, drivers urged to stay cautious

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8 p.m.: While continuing to advise drivers to use caution and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, the Kansas Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 70 is again open in both directions.

K-DOT reports that K-27 between Goodland and Wheeler is also open, but westbound U.S. 36 at Atwood and westbound U.S. 40 at Oakley remain closed.

“Roads be snow packed and icy in areas. KDOT advises motorists to use caution and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions,” the department advises.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Update 7 p.m.: The Kansas Department of Transportation has now closed westbound I-70 between WaKeeney and the Colorado border.

Eastbound I-70 also remains closed between Colby and the Colorado border.

Additional closures in northwest Kansas include:

Westbound U.S. 36 at Atwood

Westbound U.S. 40 at Oakley

K-27 between Goodland and Wheeler

Update 5 p.m.: The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between the Colorado border and Colby.

Westbound U.S. 36 at Atwood and K-27 between Goodland and Wheeler also remain closed.

When it comes to travel on I-70, road conditions are more favorable in north central Kansas as roads are treated and cleared as they’re less impacted by the winter storm. Heading west is where drivers are seeing more issues.

Kristoffer Robertson, driving from Arkansas to Denver, is among those prepared to hunker down for the night in northwest Kansas due to the storm.

“Snow is just beginning to stick in parts of the highway, so just for safety sake, we’ll stop and stay wherever we end up,” Robertson said on Tuesday afternoon.

Update 4:15 p.m.: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed again at Goodland due to snow conditions in Colorado. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman also reported closures of westbound U-36 Highway at Atwood and Highway 27 between Goodland and Highway 36. The KHP reports responding to several crashes in the area.

Snow, wind, and cold should continue for Kansas heading into the night, but additional accumulations will be light, Storm Team 12 confirms.

Update 2:30 p.m.: A warming shelter is open in St. Francis for stranded motorists impacted by the closure of Highway 36 in northwest Kansas. The shelter is at the Methodist Church in St. Francis at 512 Scott Street.

As of about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, local law enforcement reported multiple slide-offs and poor visibility on Highway 27 north and south of Highway 36.

Late Tuesday morning, the Kansas Department of Transportation reported that westbound Interstate 70 was reopened at Goodland. Westbound U.S. 36 remains closed at St. Francis.

Update 11 a.m.: The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 at Goodland.

Westbound U.S. 36 remains closed at St. Francis.

Road conditions in northwest Kansas are snow-packed and icy in areas. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and allow equipment room to work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

Motorists are advised to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com