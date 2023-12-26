I-70 reopened in NW Kansas, drivers urged to stay cautious

The view Tuesday night at Interstate 70 in Goodland, Kansas
The view Tuesday night at Interstate 70 in Goodland, Kansas(Heilman, Matthew | Kansas Department of Transportation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8 p.m.: While continuing to advise drivers to use caution and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, the Kansas Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 70 is again open in both directions.

K-DOT reports that K-27 between Goodland and Wheeler is also open, but westbound U.S. 36 at Atwood and westbound U.S. 40 at Oakley remain closed.

“Roads be snow packed and icy in areas. KDOT advises motorists to use caution and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions,” the department advises.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Update 7 p.m.: The Kansas Department of Transportation has now closed westbound I-70 between WaKeeney and the Colorado border.

Eastbound I-70 also remains closed between Colby and the Colorado border.

Additional closures in northwest Kansas include:

  • Westbound U.S. 36 at Atwood
  • Westbound U.S. 40 at Oakley
  • K-27 between Goodland and Wheeler

Update 5 p.m.: The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between the Colorado border and Colby.

Westbound U.S. 36 at Atwood and K-27 between Goodland and Wheeler also remain closed.

When it comes to travel on I-70, road conditions are more favorable in north central Kansas as roads are treated and cleared as they’re less impacted by the winter storm. Heading west is where drivers are seeing more issues.

Kristoffer Robertson, driving from Arkansas to Denver, is among those prepared to hunker down for the night in northwest Kansas due to the storm.

“Snow is just beginning to stick in parts of the highway, so just for safety sake, we’ll stop and stay wherever we end up,” Robertson said on Tuesday afternoon.

Update 4:15 p.m.: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed again at Goodland due to snow conditions in Colorado. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman also reported closures of westbound U-36 Highway at Atwood and Highway 27 between Goodland and Highway 36. The KHP reports responding to several crashes in the area.

Snow, wind, and cold should continue for Kansas heading into the night, but additional accumulations will be light, Storm Team 12 confirms.

Update 2:30 p.m.: A warming shelter is open in St. Francis for stranded motorists impacted by the closure of Highway 36 in northwest Kansas. The shelter is at the Methodist Church in St. Francis at 512 Scott Street.

As of about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, local law enforcement reported multiple slide-offs and poor visibility on Highway 27 north and south of Highway 36.

Late Tuesday morning, the Kansas Department of Transportation reported that westbound Interstate 70 was reopened at Goodland. Westbound U.S. 36 remains closed at St. Francis.

Update 11 a.m.: The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 at Goodland.

Westbound U.S. 36 remains closed at St. Francis.

Road conditions in northwest Kansas are snow-packed and icy in areas. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and allow equipment room to work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

Motorists are advised to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on scene told 13 NEWS one vehicle ran into the back of another,...
Two people seriously injured in rear-end crash late Monday on US-75 highway in North Topeka
FILE
Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman
Some Topekans are without power on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023.
Nearly 300 without power in Topeka as snow falls morning after Christmas
Dickinson County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for drug-related disturbance
Search warrant of a residence leads to drug-related arrest
FILE
Christmas morning crash leaves woman in Topeka hospital after SUV flips

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease
Salute our Heroes: Rock Steady Boxing empowers people with Parkinson’s Disease
Fork in the Road: Do-B’s provides something different and the Reaper Challenge
Fork in the Road: Do-B’s provides something different & the Reaper Challenge
While everyone loves getting a new pet and spending quality time with them throughout the...
Helping Hands encourages families to unwrap companionship this holiday season