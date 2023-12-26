Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s CEO tells 13 Sports why they wanted the Jayhawks

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Guaranteed Rate Bowl CEO/Executive Director Erik Moses spoke with 13 Sports on Monday at Chase Field, just one day ahead of the big game.

He said the sudden shift in the program’s culture has put them on the map, and they knew fans would travel well despite the distance from the Sunflower State.

”Kansas is not traditionally known for having a super strong football program. But what Coach Leipold has been able to do lately has taken I think everybody in the country by storm. Certainly the Big 12 is on notice that Kansas intends to be a good football team,” Moses said.

He also liked that the matchup with UNLV, a program that also only had two wins two years ago, is so equal on paper.

“An eight win season is very impressive, looking for that ninth win here at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and playing against a team that won nine games, makes for a really great matchup,” Moses added.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kickoff at Chase Field at 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 26th.

