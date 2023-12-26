Crews extinguish house fire Tuesday in central Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon at 1404 S.W. Western Ave. in central Topeka((Phil Anderson/WIBW))
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a house fire that was reported late Tuesday morning in central Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at a two-story house at 1404 S.W. Western.

The preliminary investigation determined the blaze was accidental in nature, officials told 13 NEWS at the scene.

The house was occupied but no one was in the residence at the time of the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the home’s occupants.

Additional details, including a property-loss estimate, weren’t immediately available.

