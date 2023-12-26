Christmas morning crash leaves woman in Topeka hospital after SUV flips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was taken to a Topeka hospital after her SUV slid off I-70 and flipped down an embankment early on Christmas morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 190.4 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 GMC Yukon driven by Chantel Sample, 28, of Tonganoxie, had been headed west on I-70 in the middle lane when Sample merged into the right lane and lost control of the SUV.

KHP said the SUV ran off the road to the right and crashed down an embankment where the vehicle flipped onto the passenger side.

First responders said Sample was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, her passenger, Devronn Sportsman, 35, of Leavenworth, escaped the crash without injury.

KHP noted that a juvenile was in the vehicle, however, no information about their identity or possible injuries has been released.

