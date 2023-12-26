Christmas Day collision results in death of Wichita woman

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Christmas Day head-on collision in western Kansas resulted in the death of a Wichita woman while three other individuals were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on K-156 - about 5 miles west of Larned - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1994 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by Brayden O. Smith, 27, of Larned, had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Daryl W. Reece, 58, of Olathe, had been headed east.

KHP noted that Smith started to lose control of his pickup on the ice and snow. This caused him to strike Reece’s vehicle in a head-on collision in the eastbound lane. Smith’s pickup became disabled in the westbound lane while Reece’s became disabled in the eastbound lane.

First responders said Reece’s passenger, Evelyn D. Reece, 86, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said Reece’s other passengers, Geri and Ashley Reece, 60 and 26, both of Olathe, were taken to Pawnee Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Lastly, Daryl Reece walked away from the crash without injury.

