Chiefs fans celebrated Christmas Day at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - It was cold and rainy for the Chiefs Monday afternoon tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day and many fans still came out.

From the grills, heaters, pancakes, eggs, you name it, Chiefs Kingdom came prepared.

“We have the best team in the world and we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than Arrowhead,” Ella Anstoetter said. “The Champagne is colder, the bacon is hotter, the hash browns are hotter, we’re so good we get the primetime game.”

“Christmas is about family, it’s great to be here with the family and you look at this stadium,” Caleb McClellan said. “There’s no other place that I’d rather be than Christmas day.”

McClellan said they has smoked chili, cinnamon rolls, and a lot more.

“Never a debate,” Laurie Countryman said. “If our kids would have been three years old, it might have been a different story, but this is where we wanted to be this morning.”

”We told our kids in the morning ‘hey, we’re opening one present in the morning,’ and they didn’t know the one they opened was to the away game against the Chargers, but they got to open one present. We got to pick it out. And so, we’re opening the rest after the game,” Robert Countryman said.

