Chiefs fans celebrated Christmas Day at Arrowhead

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - It was cold and rainy for the Chiefs Monday afternoon tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day and many fans still came out.

From the grills, heaters, pancakes, eggs, you name it, Chiefs Kingdom came prepared.

“We have the best team in the world and we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than Arrowhead,” Ella Anstoetter said. “The Champagne is colder, the bacon is hotter, the hash browns are hotter, we’re so good we get the primetime game.”

“Christmas is about family, it’s great to be here with the family and you look at this stadium,” Caleb McClellan said. “There’s no other place that I’d rather be than Christmas day.”

McClellan said they has smoked chili, cinnamon rolls, and a lot more.

“Never a debate,” Laurie Countryman said. “If our kids would have been three years old, it might have been a different story, but this is where we wanted to be this morning.”

”We told our kids in the morning ‘hey, we’re opening one present in the morning,’ and they didn’t know the one they opened was to the away game against the Chargers, but they got to open one present. We got to pick it out. And so, we’re opening the rest after the game,” Robert Countryman said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Capital City businesses open on Christmas Day 2023
The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect concerning Friday night’s fatal shooting.
Authorities arrest Topeka man following fatal shooting
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
White Christmas looks likely
White Christmas looks likely

Latest News

Chiefs fans
Chiefs fans celebrated Christmas Day at Arrowhead
Guaranteed Rate Bowl CEO/Executive Director Erik Moses
Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s CEO tells 13 Sports why they wanted the Jayhawks
Guaranteed Rate Bowl CEO/Executive Director Erik Moses
Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s CEO tells 13 Sports why they wanted the Jayhawks
5pm: Live from Chase Field with more from Jayhawks' community outreach event