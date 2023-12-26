Behind the scenes: Santa’s preparations for Christmas Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before Santa was able to hop in his sleigh and begin his journey, his workshop was in full swing getting everything prepared for the flight.

Santa and Mrs. Claus said that they, along with the elves, and all of the reindeer have been hard at working to get everything ready for Christmas.

”We have a checklist before we leave,” said Mrs. Claus. “Do you have your gloves, do you have your hat, and do you have your glasses? We have to make sure we have it all. So far, he’s done pretty good having everything.”

Santa made his list and checked it twice to make sure everything was perfect before he left the North Pole on Sunday night.

St. Nick said because there have been so many good boys and girls — his elves have been working extra hard this year.

“They’re just loading they sleigh up. They’ve got pretty much everything fixed up — they’re right down to the last few things to fix,” said Santa. “They’re getting the sleigh filled up and just shoving things in every corner — so we’ve got everything there.”

Santa said there is no greater joy than giving good kids their gifts. He said that he also had extra room for more gifts this year since he didn’t have to carry the list in his sleigh.

“It’s nice now that I have my list right on my telephone so I don’t have to carry that great big list over my shoulder like I used to. I can check out my list there and it tells me all about every child,” said Santa. “I can punch the button and it’ll tell me what they’ve done that’s good and if there’s anything questionable then I can leave a little note and say, ‘We’ve got to keep working on that.’”

From Santa’s workshop, to your home — Mrs. Claus hopes Santa brought happiness and joy to you and your family this Christmas.

“This is just the highlight of the year for us,” said Mrs. Claus. “We actually go through a little bit of depression at the end of it because it’s going to be another year before we get to do this again.”

Santa said that he was so proud of all the boys and girls in Topeka because all of them made it on the nice list this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.