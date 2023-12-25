What’s on your Christmas bucket list?

By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are many activities to do either solo or with the family on Christmas day.

The holidays are meant for joy and spending time with your loved ones. So, cross these fun activities off your bucket list.

  1. Make ornaments at home- use a clear Christmas ornament and fill it with festival items from around the house such as tinsel, garland, a Polaroid picture, fake snow, and much more.
  2. Make a Christmas playlist- put together your favorite holiday songs in one playlist to listen to during the holidays.
  3. Make paper snowflakes- you only need three simple supplies-paper, scissors, and a pencil.
  4. Make some hot cocoa- grab your favorite mug, fill with hot water, put in the cocoa mix, stir, top with mini marshmallows, and enjoy!
  5. Bake cookies- make homemade cookies and decorate them with frosting after they are cooled down.
  6. Watch a holiday movie- there are several options such as Elf, a Christmas story, Home Alone, The Grinch, etc.
  7. Build a gingerbread house- using a kit may be the easiest
  8. Take a Christmas photo either with family or of your pets
  9. Make salt dough ornaments
  10. Go look at Christmas lights near you

You can find more bucket list ideas here! Cross off your items and have a Merry Christmas!

